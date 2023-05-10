scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Captain Warner's lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern, Harbhajan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Delhi Capitals travel down South to take on heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the latter’s den i.e. Chepauk, on Wednesday. The David Warner-led side must be high on confidence following the scintillating win over RCB at home.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons two consecutive victories must have taken the confidence of this team to the next level but the lack of runs from Warner’s bat is a concern for DC – who are sitting at the bottom of the table.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Harbhajan said, “Delhi Capitals’ confidence has increased after winning two consecutive matches but captain David Warner’s lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern. Yes, some young players have come forward and taken responsibility but Delhi’s problem still remains where it started. They were at the last place then and still are.”

CSK, on the other hand, are placed in the second position and the MS Dhoni-led side looks favourites to make it to the top four. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded MS Dhoni for making those brilliant tactical moves and helping CSK march on.

“CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs. Now CSK will try to make it to the Top-2. I always say that whenever any team comes to their home ground, ‘Chacha Chowdhary’ MSD closes the door of his stadium and thrashes the opposition mercilessly. CSK is a ruthless team and it deals with opposition teams in its own way.”

Former India cricketer S Badrinath – who has been a part of the CSK setup in the past – believes CSK’s fast bowling attack is inexperienced but MS Dhoni has managed it well.

“CSK’s pace bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced and that is a concern. The bowlers will have to rise up but MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has.”

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth also seconded Badrinath’s opinion and went on to claim that their legendary skipper knows how to bring the best out of the players.

“MS Dhoni’s biggest quality is that he brings the best out of the players. And if they don’t know, he’ll make sure they understand their strengths. When they get the backing of the captain and the team atmosphere is so good, players bring out the best in them.”

–IANS

cs

