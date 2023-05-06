scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Chennai climb to No.2 spot in points table with six-wicket win over Mumbai

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Devon Conway top-scored with 44 while Ruturaj Gaikwad was amazing in his 16-ball 30 to set the base for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chasing down 140 and beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The win also means Chennai recorded their first win over Mumbai at home after 4,777 days, making it just the second time after 2014 that they recorded two league stage wins over the visitors. With the convincing victory, Chennai also climb to second place in the points table, while Mumbai continue to be in sixth position.

Chasing 140, Gaikwad began by lofting and flicking Cameron Green for two fours in the opening over. His onslaught continued in the third over when he effortlessly pulled twice for sixes while punching and driving for two fours off Arshad Khan.

From the other end, Conway got up and running with an exquisite leg glance off Jofra Archer for four and feasted on the pacer’s deliveries by whipping through mid-wicket and cutting hard through backward point for a brace of fours in the fourth over.

Piyush Chawla struck on his very first ball in the fifth over as Gaikwad went for the pull, but ended up skying in the air, giving the wicketkeeper ample time to take the catch. Ajinkya Rahane timed his aerial shots very well for four and six against Chawla, but the leg-spinner had the last laugh by trapping the right-handed batter lbw with a googly in the ninth over.

With spinners becoming hard to hit, Conway and Ambati Rayudu resorted to strike-rotation till the latter danced down the pitch to smack part-time spin of Tristan Stubbs for a mighty six over wide long-on, breaking a 24-ball no-boundary spree.

But on the very next ball, Stubbs changed his angle and had Rayudu slicing a quicker delivery straight to short third man. Shivam Dube added impetus to the chase by pulling and slog-sweeping debutant spinner Raghav Goyal for a brace of sixes in the 14th over.

Though Conway was trapped lbw by Akash Madhwal, Dube swivelled Arshad over fine leg for six, before MS Dhoni calmly finished off the chase with 14 balls to spare via a pull through backward square leg, much to the delight of the yellow-wearing vociferous crowd.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 139/8 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 64; Matheesha Pathirana 3-15, Deepak Chahar 2-18) lost to Chennai Super Kings 140/4 in 17.4 overs (Devon Conway 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30; Piyush Chawla 2-25) by six wickets

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Athletics: Kenya pushes for upgrade of Kip Keino Classic to Diamond League
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Athletics: Kenya pushes for upgrade of Kip Keino Classic to Diamond League

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Akash Sangwan, Nishant Dev advance to pre-quarters

Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'admin review' on Android

Technology

Govts to Big Tech: Create responsible AI first and then make it public

Technology

ChatGPT's arrival raises personal data theft, hacking risks many times over

News

SRK, Nayanthara-starrer 'Jawan' to hit the screens on September 7

Technology

Indian firms tread with caution but are fast catching up with ChatGPT

Technology

AI models can act like demagogues, propagate misinformation

Technology

AI a bigger threat than automaton to millions of job-seekers

Technology

China dominates global AI network, autocratic govts its biggest users

Technology

Can ChatGPT become the new Napster? 'Fake Drake' brings home the fear

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT good for doctors, patients but low on competence, precision: Experts

Technology

Online video game 'Fortnite' now an Olympic esport

Sports

Kohli writes to BCCI officials, claims he said nothing wrong to Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq: Report

Sports

Asian Weightlifting Championships: India's Bindyarani Devi wins silver medal

Sports

IWL 2023: Mumbai Knights FC bounce back in style, win 2-1 against Sports Odisha

Sports

IPL 2023: Pathirana, Chahar, Deshpande star in Chennai restricting Mumbai to 139/8

Technology

SK Innovation Q1 profit drops 77%, paints rosy picture for battery biz

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US