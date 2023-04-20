scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Curran-led Punjab win toss, elect to bowl first against Kohli-led Bangalore

Mohali, April 20 (IANS) Sam Curran continues to captain Punjab Kings in absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan as he won the toss and elected to bowl first against a Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Thursday.

While Punjab enter Thursday’s match on the back of a two-wicket win coming in the last over against Lucknow Super Giants, Bangalore suffered an eight-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings, despite fine half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

A win for Punjab will help them level with Lucknow and the Rajasthan Royals on points. After winning the toss, Curran said Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis come into the playing eleven, with Kagiso Rabada and Sikandar Raza, the player of the match in Punjab’s last game, being the omissions.

“We did well in the last game and we’ll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he’ll miss out today. He’s a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up,” he said.

On the other hand, Kohli said Faf can’t field because of a bruised rib but will play in the batting innings as an Impact Player. He added that Faf will be replaced by seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar in the playing eleven at the innings break.

“We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, and some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, making the most of crunch situations, we haven’t done that so far in the tournament,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran (c), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis

Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

