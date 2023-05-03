scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar returns as CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) in an IPL 2023 match at Ekana Stadium, here on Wednesday.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni confirmed that Deepak Chahar is fit and will replace Akash Singh in the playing XI.

“The fact that the wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we’ll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venues. For us, Deepak is fit, so he comes in for Akash,” Dhoni said at the toss.

On the other hand, Krunal Pandya will lead LSG as regular skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of today’s match due to injury. Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma have also come for LSG in the playing XI.

“We wanted to bat first, so it was even stevens. The batters can go out and express themselves. KL is a big loss, he’s a quality player but it creates an opportunity. The morale is pretty high, we are looking to play some positive cricket,” said Pandya.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Toss delayed due to slight drizzle
Next article
Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

AI in medical imaging may magnify health inequities: Study

Technology

Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Toss delayed due to slight drizzle

News

Salman Khan brings 'sexy back' in new shirtless picture in pool

News

Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Jubilee' director for launching 'fresh talents'

News

Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD12' officially launched with a pooja ceremony

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I wanted to grab my opportunity at any cost,' says Delhi Capitals all-rounder Aman Khan

News

7 months of trial and error went behind the 70s look for 'IB 71'

News

Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' came into life

News

Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya, Reema 'mothership'

Technology

Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new Friend Referral programme

Technology

Paytm Travel Carnival offers exciting discounts on flights, buses, trains

Sports

Roma eye move for Brazilian forward Leonardo

Technology

Disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23: Swiggy

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Experience can't be bought in the market'; Kaif, Irfan hail Ishant for his heroics with ball

News

Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

News

'Dahaad' trailer launch: Ex-Maha top cop talks about women in khaki

News

Anjum Fakih seeks blessings at Mahim Dargah before 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US