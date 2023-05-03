scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Dhoni felicitated by BCCI vice-president for his first match at Ekana Cricket Stadium

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was on Wednesday felicitated by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla for his first-ever match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

The CSK skipper was handed mementos by Rajiv Shukla ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants with a huge roar from the crowd, the majority of whom were garbed in Chennai’s yellow jerseys.

However, rain played a spoilsport as the match between LSG and Chennai Super Kings CSK was officially called off with 19.2 overs bowled in the first innings after Lucknow made 125 for 7.

As it is believed to be Dhoni’s last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been receiving incredible reception from audiences across the venues.

Earlier this season, During CSK’s game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, Dhoni made history by becoming the first player to lead an IPL team in 200 matches.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, he was honored by franchise owner N Srinivasan.

Dhoni has a great legacy in the IPL. In 243 games, he has scored 5,052 runs at an average of 39.47. He has amassed 24 half-centuries, 348 fours, and 237 sixes.

He has been affiliated with CSK since the IPL’s inaugural season and has led the Super Kings to four IPL titles and nine finals in their 13-year history.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Only Dhoni knows when he'll retire from IPL: Harbhajan Singh
Next article
Three-time Olympics medalist, former 100m world champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Three-time Olympics medalist, former 100m world champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32

Sports

Only Dhoni knows when he'll retire from IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Sports

'She is first an athlete': PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in sewage samples of Pakistan

Sports

Leeds United sack Gavi Garcia, confirms Allardyce as manager

Technology

Eruptions from Sun may have kickstarted life on Earth: Study

Sports

Arteta impressed with Kiwior after victory against Chelsea

Sports

Exploring the growth potential of eSports in India

Sports

Madrid Open: Kudermetova stuns Pegula to make first WTA 1000 semifinal

Technology

London-based firm Nothing to release its Phone (2)

Technology

Hackers offering crypto accounts for as low as $30 on darknet

Technology

Covid will continue to cause mini-waves, not become seasonal yet: Scientists

News

To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

Sports

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK match called off due to rain after CSK bowlers, Badoni's impressive show

News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael – and more

Technology

India reaches 759 mn 'active' internet users, to hit 900 mn by 2025

Sports

World Boxing: Nishant sails into pre-quarters with a clinical win in 71kg category

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US