IPL 2023: Dhoni reveals CSK's success mantra as they reach playoffs for the 12th time

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S Dhoni on Saturday credited the franchise’s policy of picking the best players, putting them in the best slots and grooming them in areas that they are not as strong, for his team’s brilliant track record in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni’s team defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here to qualify for the Playoffs in IPL 2023, the second team after Gujarat Titans to do so this season. This was the 12th time in 16 seasons that Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the Playoffs. They have won the title on four occasions.

Asked about the recipe for CSK’s successful Playoff record, Dhoni pointed to their selection policy and wholesome support of the team management.

“There is no recipe as such. You try to pick the best players and try to give them the best slot. You use them in the manner where they have the most chances of succeeding and groom them in the areas where they are not as strong. If you are doing whatever is best for the team, it falls into line.

The management has been great, including the support staff. They always keep telling us to not worry and to keep doing what we have been doing. But of course, the players are also important,” said Dhoni during the post-match presentation after his team recorded their biggest win in IPL 2023.

Dhoni also praised his death over bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka and Tushar Deshpande of Mumbai, for their commendable role in the team making a strong comeback after a disappointing season in 2022 and securing a place in the Playoffs.

“When it comes to death bowling, confidence is a very important factor. If you look at Tushar, he has developed that death-overs bowling. How many times you can execute under pressure is the main thing. When you are confident, you execute more often than not. Behind the scenes, a lot of work goes on and I feel the bowlers have taken the responsibility,” the CSK skipper said.

“Pathirana is quite natural when it comes to bowling at the death so that is one less headache. The way Tushar has come around has been remarkable,” he added.

Asked what qualities he looks for in the players before backing them, Dhoni said he goes for a team-first approach of the players.

“You need someone who is always team-first. Those are the kind of characters you look for. From a distance, it is difficult to judge that. We want them (players) to adjust to the environment. Even if they try to come 10 percent, we are willing to go to 50 percent and meet them in the middle,” said Dhoni.

With this win, Dhoni’s team assured themselves of the second spot in the standings and will now move to Chennai for Qualifier 1 against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (May 23).

–IANS

bsk/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
IPL 2023: LSG survive Rinku scare to clinch one-run win against KKR, seal Playoffs spot (ld)
