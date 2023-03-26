scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K

By News Bureau

Srinagar, March 26 (IANS) With the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) allowing two of its players to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, 13 players from the UT will feature as net bowlers for different franchises.

The latest to join the SRH IPL squad are Mohammad Tahir and Auqib Nabi from Kashmir.

JKCA has expressed its gratitude to the franchise for demonstrating faith in the players from Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and has granted permission for both players to join the SRH team. This brings the total number of JKCA players participating in IPL 2023 to 13.

Apart from Mohammad Tahir and Auqib, Srinagar-based pacer Samiullah Dar has joined Kolkata Knight Riders. He is yet to represent J&K, but was last season among the top wicket takers in the event conducted by JKCA.

Mujtaba Yousuf, left-arm pacer from Anantnag district has joined Chennai Super Kings. He has regularly featured in IPL player’s auctions but wasn’t picked.

Basit Bashir, tear away pacer has signed with the Mumbai Indians while Wasim Bashir has signed with the Lucknow Super Giants. Both have represented J&K at junior level.

Mithun Manhas, member cricket operations and development, JKCA said, “It is not only the most-watched cricket tournament across the world that is entering the 16th year but also is the tournament that has revolutionised cricket and made it popular with the largest fan following”.

Brigadier (Retired), Anil Gupta, member administrator of JKCA said, “It only proves that JK has no dearth of talent, what our players missed were the opportunities. The talent of JKCA players is being recognised now. The IPL exposure will enable these players to further hone their cricketing skills and add quality to our teams”.

–IANS

sq/dpb

