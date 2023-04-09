scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Injured Chahar to be sidelined for extended period, Stokes out for a week, says report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar, who sustained a hamstring injury during his team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Mumbai Indians, is likely to be sidelined for an extended period.

On Saturday night, the 30-year-old Chahar bowled five balls in his opening over at the Wankhede Stadium before he felt discomfort in his leg. After a brief consultation with the team physio, the pacer strolled in to bowl the last ball of the over before leaving the field and taking no further part in the game.

“…Chennai Super Kings swing bowler faces an extended period on the sidelines after picking up a suspected hamstring injury…,” a Cricbuzz report said.

Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni led franchise has issued a statement on Chahar’s injury, saying that the pacer will undergo scans.

“Chahar will undergo scans to identify the extent of the injury once the team returns to Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery,” the CSK said in a statement.

Notably, Chahar, who was signed by the four-time champions for INR 14 crores, missed the entire 2022 season and a significant portion of the cricketing calendar due to a back injury. He incidentally sustained the back injury while rehabilitating from a right quadricep injury picked up on India duty in February last year.

The report further said that CSK are also likely to be without their other star player Ben Stokes at least for a week due to a minor toe injury.

The toe injury forced Stokes to miss the match against Mumbai Indians and he is unlikely to feature in the home game against Rajasthan Royals (April 12) with a possibility of a return in the away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17.

The star all-rounder played Chennai Super Kings’ first two matches of IPL 2023 before injuring his toe during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

On the other hand, off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who also missed the marquee fixture on Saturday with a case of food poisoning, is expected to be fit and available for the team’s next game.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Roman Republic's legacy and the modern world (IANS Column: Bookends)
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Roman Republic's legacy and the modern world (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

News

Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic

Technology

Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform

Health & Lifestyle

3 years after first lockdown, Maha sees Covid return, but it's better prepared

Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US