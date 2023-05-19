IPL 2023: 'It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB," says Kohli on batting with Du Plessis

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) Star India batter Virat Kohli, who smashed a fantastic century and led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match, said it’s been a beautiful transition for him and Faf du Plessis for the side while batting at the top and making an impact.

The opening pair of Kohli and Faf Du Plessis have done the bulk of scoring for RCB in IPL 2023, which also happened on Thursday night

Chasing 187 to win, Virat looked in fine touch right from the beginning and hit his first IPL ton (100 off 63 balls) in four years to put RCB in pole position to make it to the playoffs. He stitched a massive opening partnership of 172 runs with Du Plessis (71 off 47) as RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Asked about his batting camaraderie with Faf, Kohli said that it’s very similar to what he used to feel with AB de Villiers.

“We have almost 900 runs together this season. Very similar to how I used to feel with AB and me batting together. Just an understanding of where the game is going and what needs to be done. Having an experienced guy who’s captained at the international level — it’s been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

The 38-year old Du Plessis also reiterated the same about Kohli.

“We complement each other really well (partnership with Kohli). We play in very different areas so it’s difficult to bowl to. We’re good mates on and off the field,” said RCB skipper.

With the victory on Thursday, RCB moved to fourth spot in the points table and boosted their playoff chances. They will face Gujarat Titans in their last league game at the Chinnaswamy on Sunday.

“We’re going back to Chinnaswamy which will be an amazing game. A lot of fans coming in and another must-win for us,” said Du Plessis.

–IANS

ak/