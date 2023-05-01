scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Suryakumar, David carry Mumbai to six-wicket win

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal’s magnificent 124 went in vain as Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Tim David (45 not out) carried five-time champions Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th match of the tournament in a run-fest at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai looked in trouble when they were 104/3 in 12 overs. But Suryakumar smashed 20 runs off the 13th over from Kuldeep Sen and from there on, he never looked back, hitting eight fours and two sixes while David was brilliant in hitting two fours and five humongous sixes for Mumbai to go to seventh place at the points table.

Mumbai didn’t have a great start to chasing 218 as captain Rohit Sharma was castled by a knuckleball from Sandeep Sharma in the second over. Cameron Green walked in and smashed Trent Boult for three fours through mid-off, mid-on and point, before slog-sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin over deep backward square leg for six and slamming Yuzvendra Chahal down the ground for another maximum.

After Ishan Kishan sliced to deep point off Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav launched his first ball for six over backward square leg. He then slammed Jason Holder for a hat-trick of fours through the wristy flick, whip and a jaw-dropping ramp. Though Green holed out to the deep off Ashwin, Suryakumar ensured the tempo didn’t drop.

The crowd roared more in the 13th over when Suryakumar nonchalantly flicked Kuldeep Sen for six into the second tier of deep backward square leg, followed by three consecutive fours — a cut through deep point was followed by driving in the gap between mid-off and extra cover and dabbing over short third man.

Yuzvendra Chahal came in for thrashing in the next over as Suryakumar pierced the gap between short third man and backward point for four, followed by Tilak Varma reverse-sweeping for four and unfurling lofted drive over long-off for six. After Suryakumar reached his fifty in 24 balls, he drove over Holder’s head with a straight bat for four.

But in a bid to ramp off Trent Boult in the 16th over, Suryakumar fell as Sandeep ran backwards from a short fine leg and made a full-stretched dive to complete a fantastic catch with both hands. Tilak Varma and Tim David hit a four and six each off Holder in the 17th over, before taking a four each off Boult in the next over.

David smashed Sandeep over long-on for six and launched a drive through cover for four, before swiping thrice over leg-side fence for a hat-trick of sixes in the first three balls of the final over, ironically all full tosses, to seal a dramatic win for Mumbai coming just ten minutes before Sunday got over.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 212/7 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124; Arshad Khan 3-39, Piyush Chawla 2-34) lost to Mumbai Indians 214/4 in 19.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 55, Tim David 45 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-27, Sandeep Sharma 1-35) by six wickets

