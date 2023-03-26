scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Kohli sends fans into frenzy with big hits in RCB's practice session

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) As the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a much-anticipated return to the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium after a three-year hiatus, here on Sunday.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the team management allowed the fans to watch the full squad practice session at the RCB Unbox on Sunday. The excitement was palpable among the fans, who were eagerly waiting for their favorite team to return to the pitch.

Around 30 thousand fans turned up at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and couldn’t believe their luck as they walked into the stadium to watch their heroes in action.

The atmosphere was electric as the chants of “Kohli…Kohli…Kohli” echoed through the stadium. The fans were in full frenzy as they saw their former captain step up to the nets. The anticipation was palpable as everyone waited with bated breath to see the master in action.

Kohli seemed to be in a great mood as he hit some massive hits toward the stands. The fans went wild as they watched the ball soar high up into the sky.

The excitement was contagious as everyone present in the stadium felt the energy surge through their veins. It was a truly magical moment and one that the fans would never forget.

RCB will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 1 here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

–IANS

bc/ak

SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: Shilji scores five as India hammer Bhutan 9-0
Entertainment Today

