IPL 2023: Kohli's passion drives every team that he's part of, says Tom Moody

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody believes that Virat Kohli's passion drives every team that he's part of and it is the same with Royal Challengers Bangalore

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody believes that Virat Kohli’s passion drives every team that he’s part of and it is the same with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League.

Kohli has scored 420 runs in 11 matches so far in the ongoing IPL 2023 season and RCB will be hoping their star batter once again inspires them to win as they face a quality Rajasthan Royals side in Jaipur.

Both teams are heading into the game with contrasting results in their previous outings – Rajasthan Royals thrashed KKR by 9 wickets courtesy a Yashasvi Jaiswal special, whereas RCB were handed a thumping by Mumbai Indians, who chased down a 200-run target with 21 balls to spare.

“Virat Kohli is a very emotional and competitive player. It has been the case with several other greats of the game for it is their passion which drives them. Virat is one of those players, and such players also help the team bring out their best,” said Moody on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

What RR’s easy win has done is given their NRR a significant boost, meaning if they win both their remaining games and finish tied (with one or more teams) on 16 points, they have a healthy NRR of 0.633 to fall back upon which is only the second best among the current top-four.

Ahead of their crucial game, Rajasthan Royals are at fifth spot with six wins in 12 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore lie at seventh spot with five victories in 11 games.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
