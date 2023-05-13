IPL 2023: LSG are the most balanced team, says Virender Sehwag

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) IPL 2023 is now entering a tough week as teams will make the last dash to qualify for the playoffs in their coming games.

On Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in the first double-header and in the evening game Delhi Capitals host northern rivals Punjab Kings in their backyard.

With two crucial points on the line, all four teams will look to go all-in, because winners will stay in the playoffs contention in IPL 2023. With 10 points, both LSG and PBKS will try to stay afloat in the competition with wins in their upcoming games. But a loss for SRH and DC might all but end their journey in this edition.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons LSG has been one of the most balanced sides in the ongoing competition.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Virender Sehwag said, “Lucknow Super Giants are one of the best and most balanced teams in this tournament. They’ve done well playing away from home but their performance at home ground in Lucknow hasn’t been up to the mark.”

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is impressed with the way Punjab Kings’ wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has performed this season and claimed the Punjab cricketer has been a key member of the side.

“Jitesh Sharma has been contributing well for PBKS, he’s been striking the ball at a good rate at the back end of the innings. He’s giving Punjab just the push and momentum towards the last 4/5 overs, which they haven’t had in the previous years. So his contribution with the bat cannot be undermined.”

–IANS

cs