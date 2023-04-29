IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Mitchell Marsh’s all-round performance (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh’s four-fer (4-27).

Apart from Abhishek and Klaasen, most of the SRH batters struggled to get going as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. On the other hand, barring Marsh, who bowled a maiden and bagged four wickets, none of the DC bowlers made a mark.

In reply, the likes of Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35) smashed the fifties and lower down the order, Axar Patel (29 off 14) also tried his best but it was not enough as Delhi suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Chasing a big total, Delhi Capitals lost the wicket of skipper David Warner in the very first over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a two-ball duck.

Despite Warner’s wicket, the likes of Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh decided to counter-attack. Both Salt and Marsh looked in good touch and dealt in boundaries and sixes to take Delhi Capitals to 57 runs in the first six overs.

Umran Malik came to bowl the 7th over and he was taken to the cleaners by Delhi batters with the pacer conceding 22 runs. Even Abhishek Sharma was not spared and 12 runs were scored in his over.

Though leg-spinner Mayank Markande bowled with discipline and both Salt and Marsh played him carefully, they kept the scoreboard ticking to make a century-stand and propelled Delhi Capitals to 101/1 at the halfway mark. During the process, Salt reached his maiden IPL half-century as well.

Soon after Mash hit Natarajan to score his fifty in 28 balls as Delhi were cruising towards the total. But as has been the case during the season, it was again Markande, who brought SRH back in the game by removing the dangerous Salt.

His spin partners Abhishek and Akeal then got rid of Manish Pandey (1) and big fish Marsh in quick succession. Youngsters Priyam Garg (12) and Sarfaraz Khan (9) also failed to grab the opportunity as Delhi were left struggling to 148-6 after 16.5 overs.

With 49 needed off 18 balls, Delhi had hopes from all-rounder Axar Patel and Ripal Patel and both did well to collect 14 runs from Bhuvneshwar to bring down the equation to 35 runs off 12 balls. But Natarajan bowled an excellent over and gave away just nine runs.

Delhi Capitals needed 26 runs off the last over to win and seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar gave 16 runs to ensure the win for SRH.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 197/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4-27) beat Delhi Capitals 188/6 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Philip Salt; Mayank Markande 2-20) by 9 runs.

–IANS

ak/bsk