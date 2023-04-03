scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Might be able to turn the arm over tonight, says Ben Stokes on bowling against LSG

By News Bureau

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes hinted at being able to bowl in his team’s match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Stokes, the pace all-rounder, hadn’t bowled in CSK’s first game against Gujarat Titans due to a nagging left knee issue.

“Everything is coming on nicely. I feel like I’ve worked really hard to get to the place where I am at the moment with my knee. I think I might be able to turn the arm over tonight,” he said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Stokes also said he will bat at number four for CSK in the tournament. “In a new franchise, you have to accept the role you have been given and perform as best you can. Every batter would say the higher up you are the better, but I’ve been given that responsibility to bat at number 4.”

With Chepauk hosting an IPL game after 1427 days, Stokes expressed excitement over how the atmosphere would be during the match. “Expecting a good atmosphere here in Chennai, everyone has been looking forward to this day. I’ve not played too many games here, so I’ve tried to understand the easy ways we can bat here and how to bowl.”

“Spin is going to come into the game more here than in Ahmedabad. Who knows what the wicket will give? So we have to adapt and see how we go.”

Fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar feels that he is ready to take up more responsibilities on the side after missing last year’s season due to injuries.

“Injury has kept me out for a long time. Had two injuries at once — a stress fracture in the back and a quad tear. Both are serious injuries. Back is the main muscle for a fast bowler. It’s taken time but the body is good now.”

“Have been playing for a long time now which comes with responsibilities. And I am someone who likes responsibilities. Be it taking wickets, stopping runs and guiding the new bowlers. This is a big platform where you learn after making mistakes. But if you have someone to make you learn without making mistakes — that is helpful.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Cannes confirms it'll honour Harrison Ford, screen 'Dial of Destiny'
China among 12 nations participating in G-20 Science-20 meet in Tripura
