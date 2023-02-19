scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali can be a good captaincy option for CSK, says Parthiv Patel

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, cricket fans have started discussing various issues related to the upcoming mega event.

One of the points of discussion is about who will take over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings after Mahindra Singh Dhoni steps down, which is expected to happen

Former India Test cricketer Parthiv Patel says England all-rounder Moeen Ali can be a captaincy option for CSK.

Speaking exclusively on the show ‘Match Centre Live’, JioCinema expert Parthiv Patel said, “There is one name I would like to throw across is Moeen Ali. We have to see if Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready for the captaincy, and if you are talking about (Ben) Stokes and his captaincy, then as you know, immediately after the IPL, the Ashes is going to start and how much the England Board will allow him to play; if he leaves in the middle, that is something to look out for.

Patel said that one positive point in favour of Moeen is that he will be available for the entire IPL 2023 as he does not play Tests and therefore will not have to leave for the Ashes series.

“However, Moeen Ali is the type of player who does not play Test matches and has captained England when Jos Buttler is injured or unavailable. So, he can be a short-term option, as CSK and Mumbai always think about the longer options, and if there are none, then you have to see what other long-term options can be made,” said Patel.

Parthiv said he has experience of playing with Moeen at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and feels the England player has leadership qualities.

“So, I think Moeen Ali can be a big name out of the names they are thinking of, and I am sure they are in the leadership group. I have played at RCB and there is a saying that there is a leader inside, but it can’t be seen from the outside. So, Moeen Ali definitely has leadership qualities, and now to come back to the tour, you have to forget about the previous time and think about the new recruits,” said Patel.

The former India wicketkeeper said CSK will have to bring new energy to the home ground and focus on positive energies.

“You have to bring that new energy to the home ground where you are going to play, and you have to focus on the positive energies. If we have to talk about Chennai last year, then it was in the rebuilding process, but it didn’t happen, so they will go with their old formulas, and I think this season can be good for them,” he said.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)
Next article
PVL 2023: Chennai Blitz try to get back to winning ways against resurgent Blackhawks
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Mindset of whole team doesn't get affected by winning or losing toss, says Shami

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Mindset of whole team doesn't get affected by winning or losing toss, says Shami

Sports

1st Test: Blundell ton revies New Zealand but England claw back to grab initiative

Sports

1st Test: Blundell ton revies New Zealand but England claw back to grab initiative

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

Sr Women's hockey Nationals: Big wins for Odisha, M.P. and Himachal

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Rohan Raje's all-round show, Rahane's experience helps Indian Oil

Sports

PVL 2023: Chennai Blitz try to get back to winning ways against resurgent Blackhawks

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders overcome Mumbai Meteors for second win of season

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand bounce back to keep semifinal hopes alive

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC beat NorthEast, inch one step closer to playoffs dream

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England's Lauren Bell relishing challenge posed by strong India

Sports

Premier League: Big weekend for title race as Arsenal, Man City back in action

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Brazilian flair helps TRAU defeat Aizawl 3-1

Sports

IPL 2023: This will be the close of MS Dhoni's career with CSK, says Matthew Hayden

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews magic steers West Indies to thrilling win over Ireland

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US