scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: My job is to get the team over the line, says Tim David ahead of the KKR clash

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Slotted in the key role of a finisher, Tim David helped raise a 30-run stand for the unfinished fifth wicket partnership with Cameron Green which helped Mumbai Indians reach 173/4 in 20 overs in New Delhi and win the match by six wickets.

Mumbai Indians were 143/4 in the 17th over after skipper Rohit Sharma was out. But Time David (13 not out off 11) and Cameron Green (17 not out off 8) saw them through at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

David said he is relishing his role as a finisher. He said the win was a good one because the conditions were tricky.

“As a finisher, my job is to make sure that my team can get over the line. That’s the responsibility for me and my role. Chasing the other night was tough, they bowled really well in the last couple of overs. It was great to have that partnership in tough batting conditions with Greeny and get us over the line,” David said in the pre-match press conference here on Saturday.

The Mumbai Indians now meet Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday hoping to win their second match of the season.

He said the win will act as a big confidence booster for both him as well as Green, who is playing in the IPL for the very first time after having tasted success for Australia in international cricket.

“Knowing how much confidence I got from that innings, I’m sure it would be more so for Cam. It’s his first couple of games in the IPL and that can be different and an eye-opening experience. He is a well-regarded player internationally and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us this season,” he said.

After batting at three in the first two matches, Green batted lower down in the last match and David said that MI will look to have a flexible middle order right through the tournament.

“It actually wasn’t planned. The way we line up is that we actually go with whoever is best matched for that situation. We have a very powerful middle order. As a team, we have spoken about being really flexible and we are all prepared to play our role for the team.”

When asked if playing the finisher role at a highly successful franchise like Mumbai Indians brings extra pressure, David said that he himself sets high standards for himself and only measures himself against those.

“I think it’s my own expectation. I want to ensure that we win as many games as possible as a middle-order batter you have to be adaptable to that position. Polly did it for a long time for this team and nobody is going to be able to replace him. I have to do it my own way when I’m playing in that position, whether it is by hitting sixes and taking down bowlers or scrapping to get over the line in a close game.”

Mumbai Indians, who had a very poor IPL 2022 had lost eight matches in succession before ending their campaign with four wins eventually, had started IPL 2023 with two defeats before winning their first match of the season against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai have a formidable record at the Wankhede Stadium while KKR have won only four games overall there in IPL. They are going into their second home game after a break five-day break while KKR will be playing their second match within 48 hours.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
How Jupiter & Saturn's icy moons got smooth terrain
Next article
Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan eager to seal semifinal spot
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter to allow users trade stocks, crypto

News

Raashii Khanna dubs for ‘Yodha’ ahead of July release

Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner still scoring runs; going to be an Orange Cap contender, says Eoin Morgan

News

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

News

Neha Kakkar, Singhsta's new song 'Massla' cashes in on Synthpop wave in music industry

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

Sports

Dortmund return to winning ways, Bayern maintain lead in Bundesliga

Technology

Late-stage deals plummet to 21-quarter low in US as VC funding halts

News

‘Not your usual villain,’ says Priyamvada Kant for her ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ character

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer's new bivalent mRNA Covid booster vax highly effective: Lancet

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

News

With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Technology

Mild Covid during pregnancy does not slow brain development in babies: Study

News

Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies: I'd forget which character I was playing

Sports

Super Cup 2023: Sreenidi Deccan prove two good for Kerala Blasters

Technology

WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US