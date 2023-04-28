scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: My mantra is to bat, and rest will take care of itself, says RR's Dhruv Jurel

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) After powering Rajasthan Royals past the 200-run mark with his fiery 15-ball 34 and playing a crucial hand in a 34-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), young batter Dhruv Jurel revealed his mantra as a player is to bat and let other things take care of themselves.

Jurel had played a couple of blistering innings in the first half of IPL 2023 and on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, he smashed three fours and two sixes in his quick cameo which gave Rajasthan much-needed momentum in the fag end of their innings.

“I’m very feeling really good and happy that we won the match. It’s a much-needed win for us. My mantra is to bat, and rest will take care of itself. I just played the situation and I’ve done three-four hours of batting every day,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Jurel also gave a glimpse into his mindset while batting, saying he aims to utilise whatever balls are left in the innings to try and change the course of the match in hi’ side’s favour.

“I make sure I’m getting something from my batting. This is a spot which was given by the management, so I practice like that.

“It doesn’t feel like if I’m getting runs or I have less amount of balls, I’ve to score big runs, it doesn’t matter. I have to hit six for every ball because I’ve done so many times, so I couldn’t ask myself to do what I haven’t done in my batting practice,” he added.

Rajasthan had come into the match on the back of defeats to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jurel thought the side wasn’t able to make the most out of crunch moments, which led to those defeats.

“I don’t think we lack anything in the team. Every game is different, and we have different scenarios. We sometimes lack things in those moments, and that is where we lose. But what is important is that we learn from it and get better in the future matches,” he added.

Jurel was run out by a bullseye throw from Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni. But he chose to look at the positive side and called himself lucky to have been sharing the same field with the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

“I’m fortunate enough to share the field with MS Dhoni. Since childhood, I have always dreamt of it while watching him represent the nation. I don’t feel the pressure; I feel motivated. He’s behind me, and he’s watching me, that’s enough for me.”

On top of the points table, Rajasthan will now face five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Microsoft to skill 100K young women in cybersecurity by 2025
This May Also Interest You
News

Rahul Bhat says 'Kennedy' ripped him apart, stitched him together at same time

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon

Technology

Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Im- Mitchell settle for 6th place at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

News

Leaked pic from ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ shows Randeep Hooda in jail clothes, shackle

Technology

Walk 3 minutes every half an hour to keep Type-1 diabetes in check

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja power CSK to clinical 7-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy, 2023

Health & Lifestyle

XBB.1.16 is now a Covid 'variant of interest': WHO

Feature

VCR: Government wakes up to 51-year-old problem

Sports

India's Jehan Daruvala eyeing Azerbaijan podium hat-trick

Technology

IIT Mandi's new algorithm to automatically detect HVAC system failures

Sports

ATP Rankings: Djokovic maintains top spot; Alcaraz closes in on no.1 position

News

Papon to score music for Assamese film ‘Sati Sadhani’

News

‘Singham Again’ prepones its release date to Independence Day 2024

Sports

Anurag Thakur chairs 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and UTs in Manipur

Sports

Torino end Lazio's winning streak in Serie A

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US