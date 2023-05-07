scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Next time, I will score more runs against Pathirana, says MI batter Nehal Wadhera

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Nehal Wadhera, who brought up his maiden IPL fifty to take Mumbai Indians (MI) to a respectable total after a wobbly start against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2023 match, has said that the next time he goes head-to-head with Matheesha Pathirana, he would have better plans to score runs against the Sri Lankan pacer.

Pathirana was on fire in his spell, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs, not conceding a single boundary while picking three wickets and denied Mumbai the finishing kick they needed after losing their top three batters in power-play.

After a dismal start, Wadhera along with Suryakumar Yadav steadied the Mumbai innings, stitching a 55-run partnership. The former, however, fell in the 11th over, leaving the mantle fair and square on Wadhera.

The 22-year-old then established a 50-run stand with Tristan Stubbs to take the total to 139/8, which CSK chased down comfortably in 17.4 overs to climb to the second place in the points table.

Pathirana dismissed Wadhera for 64 in the 18th over with a fiery 145kph yorker which kept low to go past the attempted flick and hit the base of the middle stump with great accuracy.

On facing that slinging action from Pathirana, Wadhera said that it was the first time he was facing him and he would have a better plan the next time the two go head-to-head.

“This was the first time I was facing him. He is not the type of bowler we face every day. But next time, whenever he comes, I would have better plans for him so that I can score more runs against him,” Wadhera said in the post-match press conference.

“It was my first game here in Chennai and also my first fifty in the IPL. I love batting under pressure. It was fun batting in Chennai but it was not an easy wicket to bat on,” he added.

Speaking about the game, the young batter said MI were 15-20 runs short as they lost wickets early.

“We lost three early wickets early but it happens in cricket. Overall, we batted well today but I think we were about 15-20 runs short. I think if we had those runs the game might have been very different,” the left-handed batter said.

“Today, it was difficult to hit the pacers because the ball was not coming onto the bat properly. Even with the new ball, Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande used slower ones well,” he added.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why is bladder cancer more common among men?
Next article
Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable break national records at Sound Running Track Festival
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable break national records at Sound Running Track Festival

Technology

Why is bladder cancer more common among men?

Sports

Army to connect Bindyarani with parents in violence-hit Manipur

Sports

'As I said I'm with the wrestler, then I'm with them fully': Haryana home minister Anil Vij extends support to protesting grapplers

News

Khushbu Sundar replies to trolls claiming she 'converted' to marry husband Sundar C

Sports

I will hang myself if allegations proved: Brij Bhushan

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Technology

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's losses swell to $540 mn, likely to keep rising

Sports

Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga fails to rank despite winning silver in snatch

Technology

New brain-controlled robotic limb therapy gives hope to patients

News

'Guardians' in sight of opening weekend collection of $110 mn to $120 mn

News

Priyanka Chopra describes filming 'Love Again' as terrifying experience

News

Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides'

News

Aamir Khan in Kathmandu for meditation

News

Pankaj Tripathi on what he did to understand Vajpayee's dialect, vision for India

News

Kajol recalls Akshay 'boasting' about his cooking skill, having 'amazing dal' by him

Sports

IPL 2023: Cricket has moved on from Virat Kohli batting template, says Tom Moody

Sports

IPL 2203: Delhi Capitals won against RCB because their intent was great, says RP Singh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US