IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” the IPL said in a statement on Monday.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
