scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Our bowlers will come back strong, says Wasim Jaffer after Punjab's 56-run loss to Lucknow

By Agency News Desk

Mohali, April 29 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ batting coach Wasim Jaffer has backed the bowling unit to come back stronger in IPL 2023 after they were taken to the cleaners by a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants batting order in a comprehensive 56-run defeat at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Fast bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran conceded 144 runs between them across 11 overs as Lucknow slammed 257/5, the highest total of the competition. In reply, Punjab could make 201 in 19.5 overs to be at sixth place in points table.

“Don’t think there are any serious concerns (about the bowling attack) because they had thrice defended scores in tough conditions. Be it against Mumbai or Rajasthan, even in the earlier Kolkata game.”

“The bowling unit has always performed for us this season. Friday was one of those days when everything clicked for the opposition and we were a bit clueless. Our bowlers will come back strong,” said Jaffer in the post-match press conference.

Jaffer was quick in admitting that the planning by Punjab’s bowlers could have been better after electing to bowl first. “You can say our plan backfired but then this is the tendency of all the IPL teams that they bowl first after winning the toss. When the opposition scores 257, chasing will always be difficult. We could have bowled better.”

“The way they (LSG batters) started in the powerplay and didn’t stop at all, like Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran. When somebody plays like this it becomes very difficult. They didn’t lose the momentum after the powerplay. It was an off day for our bowling.”

Jaffer also felt Punjab’s bowlers could have forced the Lucknow batters, led by fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers to hit more towards the longer side of the stadium. “Perhaps we could have gone to Plan B a bit more. Like using the slower balls a lot more and using the longer boundary consistently.”

“They (LSG) did this a lot more effectively and it worked for them. But again, most of their shots were clearing the boundary quite easily, so we have to give them credit for that.”

Punjab’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

–IANS

nr/cs/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hrishitaa Bhatt shares how 'Haasil' set a benchmark for some films made today
Next article
ESA looking to fix antenna glitch on JUICE Jupiter probe
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF found Odisha FC too hot to handle; Lords FA, Eastern Union win

Sports

Torino end Lazio's winning streak in Serie A

News

Salman Khan gets clicked with Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl's daughters

Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia claims Delhi Police cut electricity supply at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Pankaj Singh elected unopposed as President of Cycling Federation of India

Sports

Sindhu, Saina, and Prannoy to lead India's challenge in Badminton Asia Championships 2023

Technology

Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint

News

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr

Fashion & Lifestyle

Daniel Craig, daughter are 'bonding' over 'Star Wars,' says wife Rachel Weisz

Health & Lifestyle

DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge

News

Massive set of 1,60,000 sq ft constructed for SLB's 'Heera Mandi'

News

Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty all set for 'Bad Boy' debut

News

Ekta Kapoor: My biggest learning from 'U-Turn' was importance of pushing boundaries

News

Yash Chopra’s romantic debut production ‘Daag’ completes 50 years!

Sports

IPL 2023: Clinical Lucknow Super Giant hammer Punjab Kings by 56 runs

Technology

ChatGPT fails when it comes to accounting, finds major study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh sets an example for responsible behaviour

News

Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US