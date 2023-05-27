scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 27 (IANS) After his third century of the IPL 2023 season, a majestic 129 off 60 balls, helped Gujarat Titans reach the title clash with a 62-run win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, opener Shubman Gill said hitting three sixes in the 12th over off Akash Madhwal gave him a feeling that the day was for him to thrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In that 21-run 12th over of Gujarat’s batting, Gill picked up a flick beautifully and muscled a pull for back-to-back sixes off Madhwal, and followed it up with a flick off the wrists to collect third six of the over.

“For me, it’s all about playing ball to ball, assessing the situation over by over. Maybe the over in which I hit three sixes, that’s when I got the momentum to go big and I realised maybe this is my day and I have to make it big, because it is a good wicket to bat on,” said Gill after the match ended.

In the process of hitting 129 with the help of ten sixes and seven fours while taking Mumbai’s bowlers to cleaners all over the park as Gujarat posted 223/3, Gill overtook Faf du Plessis to be the highest run-getter of the ongoing season. His sixes tally is at 33 this year, tied with Shivam Dube and just behind du Plessis, the most for him in an IPL season.

“(Six-hitting) is not a conscious decision. Obviously, you keep practicing, you want to keep growing, want to keep evolving as a batsman. But I feel the belief is more important and that’s what I have had this year and the last year as well,” he added on the reasoning behind hitting more sixes this year.

Gill is in the middle of a big purple patch, scoring one century in Tests and T20Is, three ODI tons, including 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad and three IPL centuries in his last four innings of the ongoing season.

He credited the phase post tour of West Indies last year for making an evolution in his batting. “It helps when you are coming off a good international season with runs under the belt. With me, I know it’s about starting (well); I know once I start, I can keep going.”

“Last year, from the West Indies tour, that’s when I shifted gears. I got injured in 2021 leading up to the IPL and I was out for a couple of months. That’s when I started realising the areas to work on and made some technical changes in my batting around December, when I was called up for the New Zealand series just after the T20 World Cup.”

Gill signed off by terming Friday’s knock as his best innings in IPL till now. “It doesn’t matter when you make your way into the playing field. This is my best innings so far in the IPL.”

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma, who took a quick 5/10 in the fag end of the match, said there was relief in the camp when he took out Suryakumar Yadav, who was leading Mumbai’s charge with a quick 61.

“I was lucky to have taken a quick five-for. Ball was skidding well even in the chase, looked like game will slip when SKY and Tilak got going. I thought I wouldn’t experiment when SKY’s batting as that’s what we studied ahead of the game.”

“We were okay being hit for six sixes off length balls as that’s more difficult. Match wasn’t over after SKY was out but there was relief and we were at comfort. The game wasn’t over till the last ball, we’ve learned in the past that it’s not over till then.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut
Next article
IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Disappointed about the result but we fought right to the end, says MI head coach Boucher

Sports

IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma

News

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Sports

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'

Sports

IPL 2023: One of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game, says Hardik on Gill's century

Sports

Whenever we have big games, Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni have: Suresh Raina

Technology

Twitter Spaces team down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

News

Investigation on Roger Waters after alleged anti-semitic Berlin show

Sports

IPL 2023: JioCinema sets concurrency world record with 2.57 cr viewers during Qualifier 2

Sports

Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes Tour

Technology

Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

News

When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!

Sports

Teenage golfer Zeng wins Beijing Women's Challenge

Sports

Relegation in the spotlight on dramatic final day in Premier League

Sports

Dortmund captain Reus set to achieve crowning glory

Technology

Google ordered to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

Technology

BGMI game now available for preload on Google Play Store in India

Sports

Chinese shuttlers secure 3 semifinal berths at Malaysia Masters

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US