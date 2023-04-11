scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has been fined Rs 12 lakhs fine after his team maintained a slow over rate during an IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Monday night.

RCB were already handed an on-field penalty for their slow over rate. They failed to begin the 20th over before the cutoff time and were forced to bring in an extra fielder inside the circle, leaving only four outside.

“The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday,” the IPL said in a statement.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” it added.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Avesh, who came to bat as the No.11 batter, was seen throwing his helmet on the ground after completing the winning run in the last delivery of the game.

The right-handed pacer admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a thrilling IPL 2023 match to register back to back victories.

RCB was hit by Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) storms as the two helped LSG pull off a sensational chase in a drama-filled last over after the RCB top order — Virat Kohli (61 off 44), Faf du Plessis(79 not out off 46), Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29) — had propelled them to 212/2 in 20 overs.

–IANS

ak/

