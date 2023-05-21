scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh pleased with his breakthrough season, not thinking about India selection

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh, who had a breakthrough IPL 2023 season, is currently not thinking about the Indian team call-up and instead wants to focus on continuing his hard work.

In KKR’s run chase on Saturday night, Rinku once again turned out to be quite a player. He kept the game alive right till the end as his late onslaught (67 off 33 not out) almost saw KKR home.

He hit four boundaries and three maximums in the last two overs to take his side close to victory but they fell short by a solitary run against the Lucknow Super Giants as KKR ended at 175-7 and eventually got eliminated from the tournament.

“The five sixes (which he hit against Gujarat Titans) were there in the back of mind. I was very relaxed and thought I will hit the way I have. We needed 21 runs in the last over. I missed one ball otherwise, we would have won,” Rinku said in the post-match press conference.

The 26-year-old had a remarkable season, scoring 474 runs in the tournament with four fifties and an impressive strike rate of 149.53.

“Anyone will feel good when the season goes so well. But I’m not thinking on the lines of selection for the Indian team. I will stick to my routine, continue my practice. The name and fame will be there but I’ll just stick to my work,” Rinku said.

The left-hander became the center of attention when hit five consecutive sixes off Gujarat Titans’ medium pacer Yash Dayal when KKR needed 28 runs from the final five deliveries. His unbeaten 48 runs off only 21 balls led his team to a thrilling three-wicket victory, sealed on the last ball of the match.

The Kolkata Knight Riders batter expressed that he has been getting a lot of respect from people after he smashed five consecutive sixes.

“My family is very happy. People used to know me before. But ever since I hit those five sixes in the game against GT, I’ve started to get a lot more respect and many more have started to recognize me. So, it feels good,” said Rinku.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore's 'May December' heats up Cannes with a staggering response
Next article
'Over my dead body': Musk tells investor on paying Twitter office rent
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'Over my dead body': Musk tells investor on paying Twitter office rent

News

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore's 'May December' heats up Cannes with a staggering response

News

Martin Amis, era-defining author of 'Money' and 'London Fields', dies at 73

News

Leo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' gets 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Technology

S.Korea set for homegrown space rocket Nuri's launch next week

Technology

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

Sports

Leipzig upset leaders Bayern in Bundesliga

Sports

High-profile pullouts due to injuries cast a shadow on IPL 2023

Sports

Sunday showdowns present nail-biting finale for Playoffs spots

Sports

Du Plessis, Gill, Yashasvi, Shami, Rashid, Chahal: The IANS Top 6

Sports

Hefty penalties earn IPL a tidy sum but fail to act as deterrents

Sports

3 Failures: Why Capitals, Sunrisers, Kings surrendered so early

Sports

Italian Open: Hunter-Mertens defeat Gauff-Pegula to win doubles title

Sports

Gavaskar taking Dhoni's autograph tops most memorable moments

Sports

Yashasvi, Rinku & more: Top finds who could don national colours

Sports

From Curran to Brooks, high expectations weigh down top earners

Sports

Playing as a number six is what I like the most, says midfielder Apuia

Sports

Rybakina clinches Italian Open title with win over injured Kalinina

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US