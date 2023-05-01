scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore name Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for left-arm pace all-rounder David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Willey, who plays international cricket for England, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 games in the tournament and has 1196 runs against his name, while averaging 22.15 at a strike rate of 123.17, including four half-centuries.

Jadhav has played 73 ODIs for India apart from nine T20Is. The right-handed batter, who can bowl some handy off-spin, has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, apart from stints with Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For the remainder of IPL 2023, RCB has brought him on board for INR 1 crore. Till recently, Jadhav was doing Marathi commentary on IPL 2023 for digital rights holder JioCinema.

Starting from Monday, Bangalore will now play five straight away matches starting with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Daler Mehndi’s ‘Koyalia’ blends thumri & hip hop music
Next article
Erling Haaland equals record for most Premier League goals in a season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Erling Haaland equals record for most Premier League goals in a season

News

Daler Mehndi’s ‘Koyalia’ blends thumri & hip hop music

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken his game to next level, says Rohit Sharma

News

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

News

Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan

News

Adah Sharma: Haven't shown Kerala in any derogatory light in 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)

News

'PS: 2' mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' crosses mark in 9 days

Technology

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

Technology

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets

News

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Dialogues

The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's diabetes drug also helps substantial weight loss

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last yr: Report

News

Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam

News

Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart

Sports

IPL 2023 on digital gets overwhelming response from advertisers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US