scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 65 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Thursday.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB, who registered a big win against Rajasthan Royals in the last game, didn’t make any change in their playing XI.

“We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side. Same team as the last game. Hasaranga has a niggle. Bracewell strengthens our batting. We have to start afresh. The game of cricket has a funny way of biting you. You have to have the humility of looking at a fresh game,” said Du Plessis at the toss.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad made a couple of changes in their line-up, with Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi and Nitish Reddy getting their chances.

“We would’ve looked to bat ourselves, our bowlers have been our stronger suit. Couple of changes: Harry Brook comes back in, Kartik Tyagi and Nitish are in,” said SRH captain Aiden Markram.

Asked about Umran Malik not getting a chance, Markram said, “Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he’s (Umran) a player with the X-factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don’t really know what’s behind the scenes but he has a lot of X-factor…Lots of pride to play for. Guys are full of energy and determination.”

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Substitutes: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to get a second life in Hindi on OTT platform
Next article
UK sees rise in heart inflammation in newborns
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UK sees rise in heart inflammation in newborns

News

Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to get a second life in Hindi on OTT platform

News

'RRR' screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial 'Emergency' edit

Technology

Writing with AI tools can have bias, sway a person's opinions: Study

News

Myntra launches AI-based personal style assistant 'My Stylist' that helps customers complete their look

News

After 'RRR', 'Baahubali', Vijayendra Prasad turns to Lachit Borphukan's saga

News

Telugu star Varun Tej to undergo physical transformation for his next crime drama film

Sports

'You wonder whether or not you'll be able to walk again..', Bairstow reflects on his journey after freak injury

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat in LSG squad

Sports

India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Shirtless Bezos seen sunbathing with girlfriend Sanchez on $500mn superyacht

Sports

38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

News

SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

Hockey: Indian women go down fighting 2-4 against Australia in opening test

Technology

Fake ChatGPT apps exploiting users, earning thousands of dollars monthly: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana minister provides assistance to boy suffering from rare disease

Technology

From WhatsApp to Telegram, how fraudsters are still conning Indian users

Technology

Astronomers discover potentially volcano-covered Earth-size exoplanet

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US