IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's three sixes were the real turning point, says CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 11 (IANS) As Chennai Super Kings recorded their seventh win to consolidate their second position in the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by 27 runs, off-spin all-rounder Moeen Ali stated that Shivam Dube’s three sixes while making 25 were the real turning point in the match.

“I think we had a decent start, and then we lost a couple of wickets which dragged it back for them. But then Shivam Dube’s three sixes were the real turning point, and then MS at the end with those sixes just gave us that bit of momentum and gave us the score that we were looking for which was 160-170,” he said to CSK batting coach Mike Hussey in a video posted on IPL’s Twitter account.

Thanks to cameos from Dube and Dhoni, Chennai posted 167 runs in the first innings, before the bowlers combined to put the choke effect on Delhi and restrict them to 140/8. “It was brilliant performance, probably one of the best wins of the season because the wicket was one bit tricky.”

“I thought we got a competitive score and then to defend that, the way we did was brilliant against I guess a very good side, actually dangerous team and two big points,” added Moeen.

Though Moeen was dismissed for just seven runs, he conceded only 16 runs in his four overs to stem the flow of runs for Delhi. “Anything full could have gone for six. My game plan was pretty simple, not look for anything big, just do the simple things.”

“Try to hold a length and try to spin it as hard as I could, and even though we didn’t get the wickets as much as you probably think on a spinning wicket, I thought we bowled quite nicely,” he added.

Moeen signed off by praising his team’s efforts of taking out Delhi’s top three in the first four overs. “The pacers were brilliant and swung it nicely. I thought Tushar (Deshpande) was fantastic, and hit his lengths really well, coupled with the wickets from Deepak (Chahar) and then the spinners, we kind of strangled them a little bit.”

“But big wickets, that run out of Mitch (Marsh) was a big one because he is a dangerous player. I had missed a couple run-outs this year, but to get one run-out (of Ripal Patel) was a nice thing.”

Chennai’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

