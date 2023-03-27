scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Steve Smith leaves fans in confusion with 'joining exceptional and passionate team in India'

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Australia’s talismanic batter Steve Smith has left fans in confusion over him saying he will be joining an exceptional and passionate team in India ahead of IPL 2023.

But Smith, through his video on Twitter, did not reveal in what capacity he would return to India for IPL 2023 after not having been part of the mini-auction which was held in Kochi in December 2022.

“Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India,” Smith said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

In the IPL, Smith has previously been with the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising, and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

He also captained Pune to runners-up finish in IPL 2017. In 103 matches of the IPL, Smith has scored 2485 runs at an average of 34.51 and strike-rate of 128.09, including a century and 11 fifties.

It should be interesting to witness what role Smith will play in IPL 2023, as he has also signed up to play three first-class matches for Sussex in the County Championship season in May, ahead of playing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as well as the Ashes in England.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC
Next article
Was a special innings to witness especially from the other end: Hendricks on de Kock's century
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Was a special innings to witness especially from the other end: Hendricks on de Kock's century

Sports

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC

News

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father

News

Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

News

Marathi film 'Na Aavadti Goshta' to centre around subject of LGBTQIA+

News

On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

News

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

News

Chahatt Khanna shares why she likes to travel with her daughters

News

Nicolas Cage drank his own blood during the shoot of 'Renfield'

News

Netflix sued over Madhuri Dixit insult

News

Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me

News

Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date

Theatre

Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes

News

Wamiqa Gabbi took references from films of 1950s, 1960s to prepare her part in 'Jubilee'

News

PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Others

Jash Vira and the challenges he faced on his journey to success

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US