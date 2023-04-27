scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Taking catch of Virat Kohli was a game-changing moment for us, says Venkatesh Iyer

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) In Wednesday’s match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer pulled off a moment of brilliance in the field by taking a stunning catch of skipper Virat Kohli.

In the 13th over when Kohli pulled off a short ball from Andre Russell, Iyer, stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran and dived to his left for taking a low stunning catch with both hands. After the game ended, Iyer said in a video posted by IPL on their social media accounts that taking Kohli’s catch was a game-changer for Kolkata.

“I am lucky that the catch was very flat and that I didn’t have much time for thoughts. It stuck in my hand and I am extremely happy that I took the catch because Virat bhai was well-set and that catch at that very moment was a game-changing moment for us and I took that,” he said.

From there, Bangalore’s innings nosedived as Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik fell in quick succession to end up at 179/8, falling 21 runs short of 200/5 made by Kolkata.

Iyer, who made 31 off 26 balls with the bat, has mostly been used by Kolkata as an impact player this season, which meant that he hasn’t majorly fielded whenever the two-time champions were in their bowling innings.

“I am extremely happy to be back on the field. I haven’t fielded in a while now; it has been almost five-six months that I have taken the field for fielding in a high-pressure situation,” he added.

Kolkata’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home ground Eden Gardens on the afternoon of April 29.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Mithoon, Armaan Malik's 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is about the effects of kindness
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif fans speculate that she is pregnant!?

Sports

Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India U17 team beat Kyrgyz Republic 1-0

News

Praneet Bhatt is 'inspired' to play joker like Raj Kapoor, Heath Ledger

Sports

Super Cup: Odisha FC bask in Kozhikode rain; beat Bengaluru FC to claim maiden title

News

Nikki Tamboli finds herself fortunate to get an opportunity to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’

Sports

IPL 2023: Axar Patel should be appointed captain of Delhi Capitals in the long run, says Gavaskar

News

'Tooth Pari' creator Pratim D Gupta has Kolkata as a character in the series

Health & Lifestyle

15.6 mn children in US infected with Covid

News

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare recreate ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ magic

News

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan join other Bollywood celebs to grieve Pamela Chopra’s death

News

Re-live the magic of 90s with ‘Yeh Meri Family’!

Technology

News outlet Insider to lay off 10% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Mohan Bhagwat calls for supporting cancer treatment of poor

News

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

Sports

IPL 2023: We felt 175 was a good target on this pitch, says Kohli after RCB's 24-run win

News

Kevin Spacey to face 4 week trial in UK over sex assault charges

News

Nandish Sandhu's character in 'Jubilee' was 'challenging but rewarding'

News

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US