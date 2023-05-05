scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: 'There's confidence within group', says DC bowling coach Hopes ahead of RCB game

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Ahead of their IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes said that there is confidence and hope within the group.

Delhi are currently at the bottom of the points table with three wins in nine matches in the ongoing season.

“We know we have to win all of our five games to qualify for the playoffs. It’s a tough ask, but we’ve won three of our last four games. There is confidence within the group. We certainly expect more from our batters, but there’s still hope and fight in this team, which one will see in our next game,” said Hopes in a media release.

Hopes expressed that the Delhi franchise will look to restrict RCB to a manageable score.

“We need to control the run rate in the middle overs. We are a good death bowling unit and start well with the ball. We know that RCB’s batting order is top-heavy. And if we can cause trouble early on, then we can restrict them to a manageable score,” he said.

Asked about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s availability for the game against RCB, Hopes said that the Australian is fit and good to go.

“Mitchell Marsh is fit and good to go. He’s training with the team. He was unwell ahead of the last game, but he is preparing for the next game,” he said.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Rashid, Noor star in Gujarat Titans' dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid, Noor star in Gujarat Titans' dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Sports

Home Ministry briefed about wrestlers-cops scuffle

Sports

World Boxing championships: Naveen and Hussamuddin storm into pre-quarters, Ashish bows (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: When you're the set batter, you want to finish the game, says Ishan Kishan

Technology

Paytm logs Rs 7,990 cr revenue in FY23, becomes India's highest earning new-age firm

Sports

IPL 2023: Won't be surprised if impact player rule is implemented in women's domestic cricket season, says Jhulan Goswami

Sports

IPL 2023: Afghan spinners Rashid, Noor shine as Gujarat Titans bowl out Rajasthan Royals for 118

Sports

Favorites Real Madrid to meet ambitious Osasuna in Spanish Cup final (preview)

Sports

Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Mirabai Chanu finishes sixth with 194kg combined lift

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis franchises choose coaches for Season 4 at coach draft

Health & Lifestyle

30 mins a week of mobile phone call may raise risk of high BP by 12%

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 no longer a public health emergency: WHO

Sports

'Has always been a good player for India…will make the most of it': Ganguly on Rahane playing WTC final

Technology

4 of Uranus' large moons may hold water: NASA

Health & Lifestyle

Mann, Kejriwal open 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Rishabh Pant walks on his own, declares he is crutches-free in major recovery milestone

Technology

Microsoft updates Photos app in Windows 11 with new features

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US