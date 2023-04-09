scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Scintillating efforts by old warhorses Ajinkya Rahane (61 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/20) helped Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in a marquee league match of the IPL 2023 at a packed Wankhede Stadium, here.

Set a modest 158 for victory, CSK romped home with 11 balls to spare on a humid Saturday night.

The veteran Rahane, who has represented numerous IPL teams over the years, rolled back the clock, reaching his half century in only 19 balls, to record this season’s fastest 50 in the league. The other in-form batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad batted watchfully to score 40 not out (36b, 2×4, 1×6).

The win took CSK to two wins in three games, while MI, the five-time IPL champions, are yet to open their account in the points tally after back-to-back losses.

“It all boils down to how badly you want to play and how hungry you are to play. I always aim to play and contribute to my team’s cause. Especially when I came to know that CSK had bid for me, I was happy. I had heard a lot about the atmosphere in the dressing room. But when I came here, I actually experienced it. It is a wonderful atmosphere. That helps a player relax. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) gives every player the freedom to play,” Rahane told JioCinema, the official digital broadcasters of the IPL 2023.

Speaking about Rahane’s batting, Suresh Raina, one of CSK’s all-time greats, and a JioCinema IPL expert this season, said: “This is the strength of the yellow jersey! As we discussed mid-innings, both Rahane and Ruturaj are players from Mumbai and Maharashtra respectively and understand these pitches very well. So, they used the opportunity very well. This will be a sweet headache for Mahi bhai  when Moeen Ali returns to the fold.”

Meanwhile, former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel said that no one would have expected the fastest 50 of the IPL 2023 from Rahane.

“No one would have expected that the fastest 50 of the IPL would come from Ajinkya Rahane, even though he has the batting ability and bats really well. But, a 50 in 19 balls is something no one would have thought of, especially after how he has batted in the last few years,” Patel said.

The way he batted against Arshad Khan in that over today where he struck 6, 4, 4,4, 4, we got to see all types of shots from him. If you look at his wagon wheel too you will see he scored all around the park,” he added.

Patel recalled Rahane’s struggles during the IPL in the past few years, saying: “Throughout the innings it never looked like Rahane was taking risks. He always looked in control. He would be really happy because there was a stamp on him that he can’t bat in T20s. Because in the last two years, once he remained unsold and Delhi released him once. So, in that context he would be thrilled with his performance.”

Man-of-the-match Jadeja and his spin bowling partner Mitchell Santner (2/28) too came in for high praise from Raina.

“Jadeja is bringing all his experience into play. The partnership that he has had with Santner looks very strong. The way Jadeja got Tilak Varma out showed that he is bowling with great discipline. Also, the catch he took shows how positive a frame of mind he is in today,” said Raina.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal
Next article
15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness
This May Also Interest You
News

Soundarya is training for MMA 'for something special overseas'

News

Madhuri shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her 'classic'

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

Fashion & Lifestyle

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,357 new Covid cases

News

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens emotional note for Jacqueline, wishes 'Happy Easter'

Sports

Dominic Thiem parts ways with coach Nicolas Massu

Technology

China wages price war on Musk's SpaceX reusable rockets

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US