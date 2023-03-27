scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: TV broadcasters Star Sports launch subtitles feed for hearing-impaired fans

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of IPL 2023, on Monday announced the launch of a ‘Subtitled Feed’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in sports broadcasting in India, for hearing impaired fans.

The innovative feature will provide live match commentary subtitles, catering to the needs of differently-abled fans. To celebrate 15 years of M.S. Dhoni in IPL and the launch of the landmark initiative, it has launched a special promo that brings out the love that all fans have for MS Dhoni.

The promo film showcases fans of Dhoni chant his name in a packed stadium, showcasing the passion and emotion that he can bring out among cricket aficionados, including amongst the hearing-impaired fans.

“Star Sports has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the viewing experience for fans. We are proud to introduce the Subtitled Feed, a ground-breaking technology that aims to make the excitement of the TATA IPL 2023 accessible to everyone, including differently-abled fans.”

“By providing live subtitles of commentary, the innovative feed ensures that no one is left out of the action that only the IPL can bring. With this latest technological advancement, we are bringing fans closer to the game, allowing them to experience the ‘Shor’ of the IPL like never before,” said a Star Sports spokesperson in an official statement.

IPL 2023 will begin on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the final to be held at the same venue on May 28. The league returns to its usual home-and-away format in India for the first time since 2019.

Group A has Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, while Group B has Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation to adopt sports as a lifestyle
Next article
Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

Sports

Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation to adopt sports as a lifestyle

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League with 12 teams launched, will be held in June

Sports

Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

News

Abhishek Singh, Harrdy Sandhu team up for song 'Yaad Aati Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Afraid of needles? A puff of air could deliver your next vaccine

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on PIL for 'Indian holistic integrated medicinal approach'

Health & Lifestyle

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog's life after vet couldn't diagnose problem

Sports

IPL 2023: K.L Rahul, Quinton de Kock are the biggest strengths of Lucknow Super Giants, says Aaron Finch

News

Nani denies clash between 'Dasara' and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa'

News

From shooting amidst coal dust to trying alcohol, Nani did it all for 'Dasara'

News

Big B does namaste to fans in 'homemade sling' outside his home

Lyrics

Umar Riaz and Akasa Singh – Koi Aaye Toh Le Aaye Song Lyrics

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders announce Nitish Rana as captain in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan runs short of life-saving drugs

News

Nani on 'Dasara': This is the first mass film which will touch your heart

News

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in love with the Approval of their families?

News

Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US