scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Want to give credit to PBKS for the decision; but could have been done little earlier, says Bishop on retiring out Taide

By Agency News Desk

Dharamsala, May 18 (IANS) While hailing Punjab Kings for taking the decision to retire out Atharva Taide during their 15-run loss to Delhi Capitals, former West Indies fast-bowler Ian Bishop believes that call could have come earlier in the innings.

Chasing 214 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Punjab were at 128/3 and needed 86 runs in 30 balls, when they made a tactical move to retire out Taide, who made a 42-ball 55, in the 15th over, bringing an end to a 50-ball 78-run second-wicket partnership with Liam Livingstone, who would go on to make a scintillating 94 off 48 balls.

“The over before, I was getting ready to put on social media – retired out, but I was reluctant in case he did a Rahul Tewatia, and that kind of opprobrium being thrown back at me.”

“But I want to give them credit for actually making the decision, whoever made it, because it’s not an easy decision to make, even though Ashwin did it and we’re going to see it more and more, it still takes some guts.”

“So that’s another opening of that pathway now for teams to make that call, but yes, it could have been done a little earlier,” Bishop was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Taide also became only the second batter to retire out in the IPL after Ravichandran Ashwin, with this instance happening during Rajasthan Royals-Lucknow Super Giants game last season. After he was retired out, none of the followed batters got going and despite Livingstone’s efforts, Punjab were unable to avoid defeat.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta agreed with Bishop’s view that Taide should have been retired out way earlier in the innings. “Well, to be honest, (the decision) should have come a little earlier, because (Taide) was going at (a strike rate of) about 130 if I’m not wrong, in a 200-plus game, 214 to be precise.”

“You’ve got to go quicker than that. That middle phase is, I think, where it hurt Punjab a lot … Those middle overs, especially those six overs of spin, I think that really, in the end, hurt Punjab quite a bit. A few more runs there, it would have been a very interesting last over – and it was (laughs).”

With their playoffs hopes hanging by a thread, Punjab will play their last league game against Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala on May 19.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid
Next article
US CDC warns of potential risk for mpox resurgence
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of potential risk for mpox resurgence

Sports

Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid

News

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

News

Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to appear on 'TKSS'

News

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

News

NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

News

Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out

Sports

El Gran Derbi: A history of Real Betis vs Sevilla FC

Sports

Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh as his standout players from the tournament

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

News

Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

News

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

News

First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US