scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: We are just backing each other and enjoying our cricket, says MI's Piyush Chawla

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 15 (IANS) Having made a brilliant comeback to get into prime position to make it to the Playoffs stage in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in an away clash with chances of moving up to the second spot in the table.

Mumbai Indians have 12 points from 12 games and are placed third behind four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (15) and Gujarat Titans (16). CSK have played 13 games while the Titans have played 12 games, thus putting Mumbai Indians in a good position to overtake Chennai by winning against Lucknow on Tuesday.

One of the reasons for Mumbai Indians making a comeback, according to veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla is that the players are backing each other and enjoying their game.

Currently, in the middle of his best-ever IPL season, leg spinner Chawla said that the team is well placed to make the playoffs with their destiny in their own hands ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants tomorrow.

“Things are in our control. If we win our remaining two matches, we can finish 1st or 2nd. We just want to play good cricket. The team picked up momentum at the right time. The confidence is very good but there is a very thin line between confidence and overconfidence and we don’t want to cross that line,” Chawla said on the eve of the clash with LSG.

Chawla missed out on the IPL for the first time last year. The snub prompted him to think about his future but he wanted to return to the tournament for his son.

“When I wasn’t picked last year and doing commentary, a lot of things were going on in my mind. I wasn’t able to decide whether I should come back or explore other things. My son is growing up and he was watching a lot of IPL and was very excited about it. So my family told me to push myself and just play for him. So I am playing for him and putting in that extra effort,” he said.

A veteran in the game, Chawla said he didn’t do anything special after missing out last year but just kept the belief in his abilities and backed himself.

“When you’ve been playing for 20 years, you don’t need to do anything special. I was playing T20 matches wherever I could. I am somebody who is done with bowling in the nets. I love the challenge of bowling in a match,” said Chawla in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Despite playing at the top level for close to two decades now, Chawla is not in the mood to stop anytime soon at 34.

“If it’s up to me, I’d like to play for 10 more years. As long as I’m contributing to the team and putting my body on the line, I’ll continue to play.”

MI have been unstoppable as the tournament has gone well after a slightly tough start. Chawla put the team’s success down to them backing each and getting into the groove at the right time.

“We were just backing each other and enjoying our cricket. The best thing about cricket is that it is a team game but it’s also an individual sport because only if the individuals perform can the team do well. People say that Mumbai conceded 200 runs but we chased it down as well, so you can imagine the kind of pitches we are playing on. The way we have finished games is lovely to watch from the dressing room,” Chawla said.

After the clash with Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians play their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in Wankhede Stadium on May 21 to wrap up the proceedings.

Rohit Sharma’s side will aim to win both games and hope to finish in the top two.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement
Next article
Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

News

Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan's rut began with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson losing form, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Karting SuperSeries raises the temperature in Thrissur

Sports

Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Jyothi Vennam to lead Indian challenge in Stage 2 at Shanghai

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Sports

Sudirman Cup: Indian team bows out after 5-0 loss to Malaysia

Sports

Gatka martial art included in 37th National Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Sports

Asia Road Racing C'ship: Honda Racing India team wins 2 points in Round 2

Sports

Soft signal rule could be abolished from India-Australia WTC final onwards: Report

Sports

Soft signal rule scrapped from international cricket playing conditions, says ICC

Sports

I-League 2 Final Round: Ambernath United Atlanta FC host Shillong Lajong in top of table clash

Health & Lifestyle

Schizophrenia's genetic risk linked to placenta than brain: Study

Technology

UK's Space Forge develops satellite reentry technologies

Technology

Kerala to distribute 12,000 robotic kits to school students

News

Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'

Sports

Handball is a highly athletic sport and league will do well in terms of viewership, says Charu Sharma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US