scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: We had an off-day as a batting unit, admits Rohit Sharma after MI's six-wicket loss to CSK

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) After losing by six wickets to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that his side had an off-day with the bat.

Pushed into batting first, Mumbai’s innings never got going as they lost their top-three in Power-play. Barring Nehal Wadhera’s 64 off 50 balls, his maiden IPL fifty and twin fifty-plus stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs, there was nothing of note as Mumbai ended up at 139/8, which Chennai chased down with 14 balls to spare.

“Everywhere, I guess. Our batters didn’t put up enough runs. We had an off-day as a batting unit,” said a dejected Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sharma, who had scored a three-ball duck in his previous game against Punjab Kings at Mohali, decided to bat at number three, with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green opening the batting with Ishan Kishan.

But the plan backfired spectacularly as Green fell in the second over, while Kishan was dismissed in the third over. Sharma did not last long at number three, offering a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point while trying to play a lap shot against Deepak Chahar.

“Just felt that was what was comfortable after losing Tilak (Varma, to slight injury). Thought we needed Indian batters in the middle overs but lost three in the powerplay,” he added.

“With the ball, barring veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s 2/25, no other bowler put in a note-worthy performance. Piyush is bowling well, others need to rally around him. That’s what we expect, it’s a team game. But we can take a lot of learnings and take it forward,” said Sharma.

Still in sixth place in the points table with ten points, Mumbai’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

“Obviously, this year it’s felt like there has been no home advantage. We need to play good cricket; the next two home games are important. We need to do well to come back,” concluded Sharma.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 7,000 IPL runs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 7,000 IPL runs

Sports

IPL 2023: Pathirana's consistency, variation, pace make him special; should not play red-ball cricket, says MS Dhoni

News

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer 'Spy' centred around Netaji's death releases on June 29

Sports

IWL 2023: Odisha FC hunt for consistency; Sethu FC target yet another win

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, opts to bat first against Delhi Capitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Pathirana, Chahar, Deshpande star in Chennai's climb to second spot with six-wicket win over Mumbai

News

From Judi Dench to Bear Gryllis, entertainment celebs at Charles' coronation

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai climb to No.2 spot in points table with six-wicket win over Mumbai

Sports

Athletics: Kenya pushes for upgrade of Kip Keino Classic to Diamond League

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Akash Sangwan, Nishant Dev advance to pre-quarters

Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'admin review' on Android

Technology

Govts to Big Tech: Create responsible AI first and then make it public

Technology

ChatGPT's arrival raises personal data theft, hacking risks many times over

News

SRK, Nayanthara-starrer 'Jawan' to hit the screens on September 7

Technology

Indian firms tread with caution but are fast catching up with ChatGPT

Technology

AI models can act like demagogues, propagate misinformation

Technology

AI a bigger threat than automaton to millions of job-seekers

Technology

China dominates global AI network, autocratic govts its biggest users

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US