IPL 2023: We want to come back stronger and churn out better performances, says RCB coach Sanjay Bangar

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) After losing their last two matches in the ongoing IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar has said that his side wants to put the defeats behind, come back stronger and churn out better performances in the upcoming matches of the season.

RCB are in the playoff race of IPL 2023 despite facing a few setbacks in the last two matches, lying at the seventh in the standings with 10 points.

“We want to have a strong response and fight back well. The team wants to compete for a longer period of time and most in the cricketing fraternity know the potential of this team. So, we want to come back stronger and really put those two performances behind us and churn out better performances in the upcoming matches,” commented Sanjay Bangar while speaking on RCB Game Day.

Meanwhile, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations of RCB, also echoed the sentiments of Bangar and stated the team will look to win all the remaining matches of the ongoing tournament.

“We absolutely want to win all of our remaining matches. The team knows that we need to win three of our next matches but we can only win one at a time, so we are focusing on it right now,” said Hesson.

The 50-year old Bangar also revealed how RCB gives opportunities to young players and bets on the underdogs to turn them into stars of the team.

“You have to be patient with younger players to make them more efficient in their skills. It takes time and we expect that they will take the opportunity to do their best for RCB and churn out match-winning performances for the team,” he said.

RCB coach also revealed that the team appreciates the past achievements but their goal now is to achieve big accolades in 2023.

“We have made it to the playoffs for the last three years in a row but that’s history. This season is the season for us to improve on that, it is our focus and goal because we really don’t want to hold on to past laurels and that’s where the next game comes. We want to have a strong response and fight back well,” concluded Bangar.

–IANS

ak/