IPL 2024 Retentions: Archer released by MI; Harshal, Hazlewood and Hasaranga let go of by RCB

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been released by Mumbai Indians on the last day of IPL 2024 retentions, while the bowling trio of Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga have been let go of by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For Mumbai, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani and Arjun Tendulkar will continue for the 2024 season.

The overseas contingent of Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green will continue with the franchise for the 2024 seasons. In the run up to the retention deadline on Sunday, Mumbai Indians acquired Romario Shepherd via trade from Lucknow Super Giants.

Archer’s release by Mumbai doesn’t come as a surprise, as he made just five appearances across two seasons due to injuries. Apart from him, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen have been released too.

The following players were also released as they came in as replacement players for IPL 2023 – Sandeep Warrier for Jasprit Bumrah; Chris Jordan for Jofra Archer; Riley Meredith for Jhye Richardson.

On the other hand, RCB have opened up space for recreating their bowling attack by letting go of Hazlewood, Harshal, Hasaranga, as well as David Willey and Michael Bracewell. They now have a purse of INR 40.75 crores for four overseas spots and three domestic spots, while Mumbai have a purse of INR 15.2 crores ahead of IPL auction happening on December 19 in Dubai.

MI Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, SKY, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG)

MI Released Players: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan and Sandeep Warrier

RCB Retained Players: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (traded from SRH), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

RCB Released Players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh Manhas, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav and Shahbaz Ahmed (traded to SRH)

–IANS/nr/cs