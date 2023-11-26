IPL 2024 Retentions: KKR release Thakur and Ferguson; SRH let go of Brook and Tyagi

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have retained the West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, while releasing 12 players, including India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have let go of six players, including England batter Harry Brook and uncapped India pacer Kartik Tyagi. Ferguson played only three matches last season due to a hamstring injury, which was also the reason for Thakur missing a few matches in IPL 2023. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have also been released by KKR.

Brook, meanwhile, was released by SRH after being bought for a whopping INR 13.25 crores. But he couldn’t set the stage on fire in IPL 2023, making 190 runs in 11 matches, including a century.

Right-arm fast-bowler Tyagi wasn’t given much game time in the franchise, and has been let go of. SRH have also released Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma and Samarth Vyas. KKR now have a purse of INR 32.5 crore, while SRH have a remaining purse of INR 34 crore.

KKR Retained Players: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy. Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy

KKR Released Players: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, David Wiese, Aarya Desai, N Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Johnson Charles

SRH Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH Released Players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid.