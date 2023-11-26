scorecardresearch
IPL 2024 Retentions: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel retained; Powell, Sarfaraz, Rahman amongst 11 released by DC

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh amongst others on the IPL 2024 retentions day on Sunday.

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh amongst others on the IPL 2024 retentions day on Sunday. The franchise has released 11 players, including Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan and Mustafizur Rahman.

There had been some speculation over Shaw being retained by DC or not, especially after an unimpressive IPL 2023 with the bat. But he has been retained, while Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Aman Khan have been let go.

Amongst the high-profile players released by DC, Powell’s name stands out alongside Rahman and Rilee Rossouw. Ahead of next month’s IPL auction in Dubai, DC now have a purse of INR 28.95 crore. They have nine slots remaining in the team, five of them are overseas.

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull and Mukesh Kumar.

Released Players: Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg and Chetan Sakariya.

