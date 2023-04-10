IPL 2034: This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show, says Venkatesh Iyer

Ahmedabad, April 10 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer was full of praise for Rinku Singh’s stunning turnaround in the final over that scripted a three-wicket win over the defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Iyer called his teammate ‘lord’ after he slammed five consecutive sixes off the final over to take the Knights home in dramatic fashion and concluded his innings unbeaten on 48 of 21 balls.

“This match is going to be remembered for the ‘Lord Rinku’ show. Obviously, everyone ruled us out before the last two overs but obviously to come back from there and win is something that won’t happen everyday. We’re going to cherish this game for a very long time,” Iyer said in a post-match press conference.

The 28-year-old revealed the second six of the over gave them a belief that we can actually win this game.

“I’ll be honest with you, I thought we couldn’t win it. Everyone ruled us out. To score 40-odd of three overs with not a lot of batting left. Of course, Rinku was there but I didn’t believe that it could happen. When the second six happened, we thought we can actually win this game,” Iyer said.

“God always gives these moments to people with a golden heart. Rinku is someone that everyone likes and I am really happy that God has given him this very moment,” he added.

The thrilling win took KKR to the second spot in the standings with two wins and a healthy Net Run Rate. They will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

–IANS

bc/cs