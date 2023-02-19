scorecardresearch
IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is currently a part of the Border-Gavaskar Commentary panel, on Sunday revealed that Rohit Sharma was the only captain who troubled him the most in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the commentary stint in the second Test between India and Australia on Sunday, Gambhir was asked to pick any two players that he would have wanted in his KKR squad at the time.

“It’s a difficult question, but the answer is very simple. If I have to pick two players, I have an easy answer. My first player would be Rohit Sharma, and the second would be Yuvraj Singh. I didn’t need any other player apart from these two. I’m not saying we would be having a perfect team, but we would’ve won more than two titles (if we had these two players),” Gambhir told Star Sports.

“Rohit and I would open, Robin Uthappa at 3, Suryakumar Yadav at 4, Yuvraj at 5, Yusuf Pathan at 6, and Andre Russell at 7. You can imagine what a team that would have been. We tried our best to get Yuvraj, but that couldn’t happen,” he added.

Besides Rohit (Mumbai Indians) and MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), the most successful captains in the history of IPL having led their respective sides to five and four titles respectively, Gambhir too had a successful run as a captain at the franchise-based league.

Gambhir, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for seven years, has led the franchise to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Asked about the batter who gave him sleepless nights as an opposition captain, Gambhir picked India skipper Rohit said: “The only captain who gave me sleepless nights was Rohit Sharma. I didn’t need to make plans for anyone else, nor did I think much about others.”

–IANS

bc/ak

