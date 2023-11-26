IPL: Shahbaz Ahamad traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank Dagar to RCB

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Shahbaz Ahamad has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Mayank Dagar is traded to RCB from SRH during the Indian Premier League trading window ahead of the 2024 season.

Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee, the IPL said in a statement on Sunday.

Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee. The right-handed all-rounder has previously also been a part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played just 3 games and took 1 wicket.

–IANS

cs/