IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) IPL teams have given phenomenal returns compared to the stock market, with the Rajasthan Royals leading the pack with 29 times returns.

According to a research by Treelife, if you had invested Rs 1 lakh in IPL teams it would have far outperformed the Sensex and blue chip stocks.

The Rajasthan Royals tops the list with 29 times return, so the Rs 1 lakh invested is now Rs 29.07 lakhs. It is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with 28 times, Chennai Super Kings with 24 times and Mumbai Indians with 22 times.

Comparing it to the stock market, BSE Sensex has given 3 times as has Reliance Industries and Wipro. Infosys has given 6 times return while Hindustan Unilever has given 13 times return in the period.

SBI has given 1.6 times return while Tata Steel has given 0.7 times return.

Mumbai Indians has the highest valuation at Rs 10673 crore followed by CSK with Rs 9,442 crore, KKR with Rs 9,031 crore, RCB with Rs 8,415 crore, Delhi Capitals with Rs 8,497 crore, Rajasthan Royals with Rs 8,210 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad with Rs 7,964 crore and Kings XI Punjab with Rs 7,594 crore.

The two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants has a valuation of Rs 8,825 crore and Gujarat Titans has a valuation of Rs 6,979 crore.

