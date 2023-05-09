scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ishan Kishan replaces injured K.L Rahul in WTC Final squad; call on Unadkat, Umesh Yadav to be taken later

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as a replacement for K.L. Rahul, who will miss the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia to be played in London next month.

Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.

After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, the BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also clarified on the injuries sustained by Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav, both of whom look doubtful for the WTC Final, which will be played from June 7-11, 2023 at The Oval, London.

Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage, the release informed.

Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 26.

The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely moni’oring Umesh’s progress, the BCCI informed.

A call on his availability for WTC Final too will be taken at a later date.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey India names 20-member women's team for Australia Tour
Next article
World Athletics renews Ukraine Fund to support athletes affected by the war
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Sooner we forget the loss to Hyderabad, the better it is for us, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Rafael Nadal missing Roland Garros would be brutal for tennis, says Roger Federer

Sports

World Athletics renews Ukraine Fund to support athletes affected by the war

Sports

Hockey India names 20-member women's team for Australia Tour

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach wins to reach pre-quarters, Naveen ousted

Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid aim for European glory as Man City seek to overcome last season's defeat

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Police restore, weld barricades at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Golf: Wyndham Clark wins maiden PGA Tour title; Bhatia is T-43, Theegala finishes T-56

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-American doctor indicted for sexually assaulting patients

Health & Lifestyle

Women switch back to cloth use as Project Udita fades out

News

Arijit Singh injured after fan tries to pull him amid concert in Aurangabad

News

Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

News

Sonam Kapoor starts speech with 'namaste' at King Charles coronation concert

News

Vidyut Jammwal visits Golden Temple, cleans utensils for seva

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: T.N, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh register easy wins

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach moves into pre-quarters; Naveen, Govind Sahani bow out

Sports

Spain's Sevilla FC launch an India-based documentary with an episode on cricketer Dinesh Karthik

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US