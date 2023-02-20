scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISL 2022-23: Goa to host final on March 18

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa will host the season finale of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on March 18, the league announced on Monday.

As per the organisers, Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams.

This season of the ISL has been an exciting one with the fight for the playoffs being closely contested amongst multiple teams.

After Matchweek 21, Mumbai City FC, who lifted the League Shield on Sunday, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC have already qualified for the playoffs while Odisha FC and FC Goa have their fate hanging in the balance as the teams head into the last match of the league stage.

The ISL 2022-23 playoffs will start on March 3.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Previous article
Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph
Next article
Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Sports

Women's T20 WC: India have been very scratchy, need to put up best performance in semis, says Mithali

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India bags two gold medals on Day-2

News

Himanshi Parashar on shooting for 'Teri Meri Doriyaan' wedding scene

Health & Lifestyle

Newborn declared dead by hospital found alive after hrs, alleges family

News

5 reasons why ‘Rabia and Olivia’ is a must watch

Technology

Tepid start for India Inc in 2023, overall deal activity down 41%

Technology

Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

Technology

Insta restores Pornhub account 'in error' for few hours, shuts down again

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation

News

Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate

Sports

Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph

Sports

Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

News

Saanvie Tallwar returns to TV after 3 years with 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'

Lyrics

Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US