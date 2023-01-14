scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC seal 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Jan 14 (IANS) Mumbai City FC were forced to show a different side to their game, resisting a constant threat on their goal by ATK Mohun Bagan as they sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win in an Indian Super Legaue 2022-23 match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, here on Saturday.

It was the league leaders’ first 1-0 win in a season where they have raised the bar for attacking football, and it helped them become the first team to confirm a playoff spot this season.

Mumbai City FC picked up from where they’d left off last week, becoming an instant threat at the start with their swift and direct play.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith faced a barrage of shots and singlehandedly kept the home team from falling behind the way Kerala Blasters had last week. Chhangte was through on goal twice after shaky defending from ATK Mohun Bagan, and in almost both cases was point-blank range from Kaith. In both instances, the goalkeeper came out on top.

In Diaz’s absence, Greg Stewart pulled the strings from the central forward area, and soon enough both him and Bipin Singh were imposing themselves on the game as well. The home side, even though they matched Mumbai City FC for possession and got nearly ten shots away in the first half, didn’t manage to test Phurba Lachenpa in the league leaders’ goal.

Mumbai City FC’s relentless attack was bound to cost ATKMB, and ultimately it was an error by Kaith that led to the goal. Kaith had Chhangte’s long-range shot from a central area covered, but couldn’t muster enough strength with his left arm to tip the ball wide as the visitors went 1-0 up at half-time.

ATK Mohun Bagan brought a lot more excitement to the second half and had the visitors scrambling early on. Liston Colaco had the best of these after being slipped into the right channel and firing towards the far post to force Lachenpa to stretch one-handed to his right to keep it out.

The home crowd was now firmly behind their team, and were almost given something to cheer for in the 58th minute when Ashish Rai cut one across the box for Hugo Boumous, whose first time shot was brilliantly tipped over by Lachenpa.

Mumbai City FC showed signs of nerves around this point, and were forced to try and slow down their game. It was then ATKMB’s turn to be a relentless threat. Between the 64th and 68th minute, particularly, the team shored up their fans as they took four corners, and forced three close-range saves in a short span.

Boumous was at the centre of most of these plays, without managing to find the net through Mumbai City FC’s backs-against-the-wall defending. By the time he fluffed a shot over the goal in the 78th minute, ATKMB had taken 26 shots without success.

Only one more was to come as Mumbai City FC held their nerve to ultimately take control and see off the game.

The win keeps Mumbai City FC in first place, and with Hyderabad FC dropping two points earlier in the week, stretches their lead to four points. They face NorthEast United FC at home on January 19, Thursday. ATK Mohun Bagan stayed in 4th place, only a point ahead of Odisha FC in fifth. They travel to play Chennaiyin FC on January 21, Saturday.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
ISL 2022-23: Clinical Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC 3-1 to spice up playoffs battle
Next article
Hockey WC: Special arrangements made at Rourkela stadium for differently-abled spectators
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn't mean Tina has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US