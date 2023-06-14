Israeli football high court cancels Beitar Jerusalem suspension from Conference League

Jerusalem, June 14 (IANS) The Israel Football Association’s (IFA) high tribunal has canceled the suspension of State Cup holder Beitar Jerusalem from UEFA’s Europa Conference League for the 2023-2024 season.

The ban was imposed last week by a lower football court in response to thousands of Beitar fans’ behavior, storming into the field after the State Cup final match at the northern Sammy Ofer Stadium on May 23, reports Xinhua.

Following the previous decision, Beitar filed an appeal, and at the same time, UEFA informed the IFA that the suspension of the club from the European tournament was not within the court’s jurisdiction.

The high football court, therefore, replaced the suspension with a deduction of three points in the Israeli Premier League and a ban from the State Cup competition, both penalties for the upcoming season.

“Such disgraceful and hooligan behavior, in such dimensions, deserves a severe and deterrent punishment,” the high court’s decision said. “Disciplinary measures taken against Beitar in the past were of no use and had no effect on its fans.”

However, the high court added that in view of UEFA’s message, there was no escaping the cancellation of the expulsion penalty from the European competition.

The incident, which occurred after Beitar beat Maccabi Netanya 3-0 in the final, prevented the cup awarding by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who was quickly escorted by security guards off the pitch to ensure his safety.

Instead, the ceremony was held the next day at the President’s House in Jerusalem, where Herzog handed the cup to Beitar players and staff.

