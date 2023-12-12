Thursday, December 14, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Israel's EuroBasket 2025 opening home qualifier moved to Slovenia

Israel's first home game in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers against Slovenia was moved from Israel's Tel Aviv to Slovenia's

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Israel's EuroBasket 2025 opening home qualifier moved to Slovenia _pic courtesy news agency
Israel's EuroBasket 2025 opening home qualifier moved to Slovenia _pic courtesy news agency

Jerusalem, Dec 12 (IANS) Israel’s first home game in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers against Slovenia was moved from Israel’s Tel Aviv to Slovenia’s southwestern coastal city of Koper due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel will play its first three games in the four-team Group A away, including the game in Slovenia on Feb. 25, 2024, three days after Israel’s game in Portugal. Israel will host Slovenia on Feb. 23, 2025, reports Xinhua.

Advertisement

A total of 32 teams participating in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers are sorted into eight groups of four teams each.

Each team will play the other teams in its own group in home and away games in a round-robin system.

- Advertisement -

The three highest-placed teams from each group will qualify for the final. In the groups containing FIBA EuroBasket 2025 co-hosts Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia, the host and the two other highest placed teams will qualify.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

bc/

Advertisement
Previous article
Youngsters get the call for Barca's Antwerp trip
Next article
Shakib Al Hasan prioritises national duty over franchise cricket for prolonged international career
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement