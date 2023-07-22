scorecardresearch
ISSF shooting: India pick up two more bronze medals in Junior World Championships

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) India picked up two more bronze medals on Day Seven of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Juniors in Changwon, Korea. With the two medals in the team events of the Men’s and Women’s 25m Standard Pistol.

With two medals on Saturday, India maintained their second place in the standings behind China with won four gold, five silver and five bronze medals. China has now opened up a wide gap with 12 gold, nine silver and 5 bronze medals to their name for a total of 26 medals in all.

In the Men’s 25m Standard Pistol, Unish Holinder, Randeep Singh and Akshay Kumar shot a combined total of 1671 to win the team bronze in the event. So did Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna and Tiyana in the corresponding women’s event when they shot a combined 1573. China and Korea won the gold in both events, respectively.

On Day Two of the Men’s and Women’s Trap qualifiers going on simultaneously, some Indian shooters were favourably placed to make the top six. Prominent among them was Shapath Bharadwaj in the Men’s event.

He shot 94 to be eighth currently after four rounds and at the moment ties with fifth-place shooter Zhan Chen of China and two others on the same score. Shapath’s mates Bakhtyaruddin Malek and Shardul Vihan followed him closely in ninth and 10th positions with scores of 93 each.

In the same vein, Ashima Ahlawat was in seventh with a four-round score of 88 and tied on scores with fifth-place American Ryaan Philips and sixth-place Italian Giorgia Lenticchia.

Preeti Rajak with 87 was in ninth and Bhavya Tripathi with 86 was placed 10th. The Trap finals are slated for Sunday after the fifth and final qualifying round.

