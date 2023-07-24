ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Kamaljeet helped India pick up two more gold medals on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Juniors in Changwon, South Korea, as India won both in the Men’s 50m Pistol individual and team events respectively.

The 19-year-old Kamaljeet won gold in Men’s 50m Pistol individual and then helped India claim gold in the Team event too.

India thus finished second behind China with a total of 17 medals, including six gold, six silver and five bronze medals. China won 28 medals, including 12 gold.

Kamaljeet shot 544 out of a possible 600 in the individual event to leave Uzbek Veniamin Nikitin, with 542, in second position. South Korean Kim Taemin won bronze with 541, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

Kamaljeet then joined forces with Ankait Tomar and Sandeep Bishnoi to total 1617 for the team gold. Uzbekistan was second again with 1613, while Korea was third with 1600.

In the Women’s 50m Pistol, Tiyana won silver with a score of 519, just a point behind Khanna Aliyeva who won gold with 520.

The ISSF bandwagon now shifts focus on the big one for the year, the senior world championships, set to begin in Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14, 2023.

–IANS

