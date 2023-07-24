scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Kamaljeet helped India pick up two more gold medals on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Juniors in Changwon, South Korea, as India won both in the Men’s 50m Pistol individual and team events respectively.

The 19-year-old Kamaljeet won gold in Men’s 50m Pistol individual and then helped India claim gold in the Team event too.

India thus finished second behind China with a total of 17 medals, including six gold, six silver and five bronze medals. China won 28 medals, including 12 gold.

Kamaljeet shot 544 out of a possible 600 in the individual event to leave Uzbek Veniamin Nikitin, with 542, in second position. South Korean Kim Taemin won bronze with 541, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

Kamaljeet then joined forces with Ankait Tomar and Sandeep Bishnoi to total 1617 for the team gold. Uzbekistan was second again with 1613, while Korea was third with 1600.

In the Women’s 50m Pistol, Tiyana won silver with a score of 519, just a point behind Khanna Aliyeva who won gold with 520.

The ISSF bandwagon now shifts focus on the big one for the year, the senior world championships, set to begin in Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14, 2023.

–IANS

bsk


Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Robert Downey Jr. in awe of Cillian Murphy's 'greater sacrifice' to play 'Oppenheimer'
Next article
Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

News

Robert Downey Jr. in awe of Cillian Murphy's 'greater sacrifice' to play 'Oppenheimer'

News

Vaani Kapoor has to tap into all her learnings of decade as actor for 'Mandala Murders'

Technology

This sweating, breathing, and walking robot to unravel effect of heat on humans

News

Arjun Bijlani plays prank on Nikki, hides her make-up room keys on sets

Sports

WI v IND: It's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket, says Mohammed Siraj

News

Yogesh Mahajan on 'Shiv Shakti': Joining retelling of universe's first love saga is enriching experience

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany register comprehensive 6-0 win over Morocco

News

Sudip Sharma: My curiosity drives urge to travel different places with work

Sports

Ashes 2023: Todd Murphy’s non-inclusion probably worked out to be a decent selection, says Nathan Lyon

News

Annu Kapoor says, 'Antakshari' transcends generational gap

News

Ameesha Patel reveals flip side on having a blockbuster like ‘Gadar’ in filmography

Sports

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged 14-member squad for fifth Test at The Oval

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Avinash Sachdev tells evicted housemates Falaq Naazz ‘please wait for me’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc look really tired, says Tim Paine

Technology

50% of healthcare professionals endorse AI in clinical practice: Report

Sports

AIFF picks 34 probables for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project 'Worldcoin'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US